Kazakhstan considers starting construction of second nuclear power plant in 2027

In his address, titled “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle,” Tokayev also called for the creation of a state strategic uranium reserve to ensure a long-term supply of nuclear fuel for the country’s planned nuclear power plants.

The President emphasized the strategic importance of nuclear energy, recalling that a nationwide referendum had resulted in a decision to build several nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan.

We must already consider how we will secure uranium supplies for these facilities in 50 years and beyond. I believe the proposal to establish a state strategic uranium reserve deserves serious consideration, as it would allow us to meet the needs of Kazakhstan’s nuclear power plants for the next century, Tokayev said.

He also stressed the importance of attracting foreign partners to establish high-tech industries in Kazakhstan, transfer expertise in nuclear energy and train domestic nuclear specialists. According to the President, proposals in these areas have been received from Russian and Chinese companies.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan could begin construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant as early as next year. He also raised the possibility of signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement to facilitate the earliest possible start of construction on the Moiynkum nuclear power plant.

I believe it is possible and perhaps necessary to begin construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant next year and sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement to ensure the earliest possible start of construction of the Moiynkum nuclear power plant. Naturally, all negotiating positions must be carefully developed and agreed upon, with Kazakhstan’s national interests taken into account, the President said.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan might achieve a sustained electricity surplus by 2029.