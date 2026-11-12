Kazakhstan to build town for nuclear workers on Lake Balkhash shores

According to Almassadam Satkaliyev, the new residential area will be integrated into the existing village. Housing, schools, healthcare facilities, training and retraining centers, hotels, and service and business infrastructure will be built there.

Infrastructure built to support the construction of the NPP will be repurposed after completion to serve locals and support business development.

Utmost attention will be paid to digitalization. It is aimed to transform Ulken into one of the most technologically advanced communities on the shores of Lake Balkhash. Its landscape and location are also expected to create opportunities for tourism and recreation.

Besides, a specialized training center will be established to educate, retrain, and upskill future NPP personnel. Workforce development will involve cooperation with Kazakhstan’s leading educational institutions, as well as specialized universities and training centers in China and Russia.

In addition, nuclear sector professionals will be able to pursue studies through the Bolashak international scholarship program, which will offer dedicated quotas for master’s, doctoral, and internship programs at leading international nuclear organizations.

Almassadam Satkaliyev noted that construction of the nuclear power plant alone will require up to 15,000 workers at peak activity, including civil engineers, welders, installers, electricians, automation specialists, and quality-control experts. Once operational, the plant will employ around 2,000 specialists, including nuclear engineers, reactor operators, nuclear and radiation safety experts, and maintenance personnel.

He added that the development of Ulken will create new employment and career opportunities for young people, while specialists will be provided with housing.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s upcoming nuclear power plant (NPP) is set to be a key component of the country’s long-term energy strategy, supplying up to 20% of the national electricity demand and operating for up to 60 years, with the potential for two 20-year extensions.