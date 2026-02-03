Kazakhstani skier delivers solid performance at FIS tournament

Kazakhstan was represented by Alexandra Skorokhodova and Rostislav Khokhlov, both of whom are set to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Skorokhodova finished eighth in the downhill and went on to place sixth in the super-G.

In the men’s competition, Khokhlov placed 12th and 15th across two downhill runs and finished 23rd in the super-G.

Earlier, Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed gold at the Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Pozza di Fassa. Competing in the giant slalom, the Kazakhstani athlete secured first place, finishing ahead of Canada’s Simone St-Pierre, who took silver, and American Noelle Roth, who claimed bronze.

