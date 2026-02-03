Kazakhstan unveils special Olympic-themed coin

With a face value of 1,000 tenge, the coin is crafted from 925 sterling silver, features color printing technology, and is struck in proof quality. It weighs 20 grams, has a diameter of 37 mm, and is issued in a limited mintage of 2,000 pieces.

The coin was produced at the Kazakhstan Mint in partnership with the German numismatic company MDM Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Deutsche Münze.

Information on the start date of sales will be published additionally on the official website of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

It is also noted that commemorative coins are legal tender throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan at their face value and may be used for all types of payments, as well as for deposits to bank accounts, transfers, exchange, and conversion at all banks across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced the issuance of Qazaq Kuresi collectible coins from the "Customs and National Games of Kazakhstan" series.