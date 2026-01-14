Kazakhstan's Skorokhodova claims gold at Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Italy

Participating in the giant slalom event, the Kazakhstani athlete won the gold medal.

Simone St-Pierre of Canada finished second, while Noelle Roth of the United States took bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh biathlete Yerbol Khamitov has claimed the bronze medal in the LW12 class in the Sitting Men 7.5 km Sprint at the Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage in Notschrei, Germany. He clocked the race with a time of 22:09.1. In the same event, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Ussoltsev finished 11th, while Yuriy Berezin placed 13th.