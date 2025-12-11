Kazakhstan views Iran as a ‘gateway’ to Southeast Asia and Africa – Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there is an enormous potential for strengthening the ties in the transport and logistics sector.

He pointed out the need to make effective use of the strategically advantageous location of the countries.

“Today, about 85 percent of overland freight between Europe and China passes through Kazakhstan. In this regard, the development of the North-South transport corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route gains special importance. This is a major project that serves the interests of both sides,” he noted.

According to him, Kazakhstan has begun modernizing railways, building transport highways, and boosting navigation on the Caspian Sea.

“We have invited Iranian investors to join these initiatives and are ready to prepare special proposals and provide incentives for private sector,” he said.

“We view Iran as a ‘gateway’ to Southeast Asia and the African continent. Taking this opportunity, I sincerely thank the leadership of Iran for allocating Kazakhstan a land plot in the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas. This step will undoubtedly further strengthen our cooperation,” emphasized the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State believes that interregional ties should give new impetus to cooperation between the two countries.

“At present, partnership relations have been established between several regions of Kazakhstan and provinces of Iran. We welcome the proposal of Iranian entrepreneurs to create a joint Free Economic Zone in Mangystau region. I am confident that this step will make it possible to establish production of finished goods from Iranian raw materials in Kazakhstan and ensure their subsequent supply to countries of the region,” said Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Akorda held an official welcome ceremony for Masoud Pezeshkian, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. After then, the heads of state held narrow-format and extended talks. Nine documents were signed following the meetings.