Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement

Alongside the Joint Statement, the following intergovernmental documents were in the presence of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran.

Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Protocol amending the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Iran on international road transport of passengers and goods.

Cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Iran.

Cultural exchange program between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran for 2026–2028.

Memorandum of Understanding on intellectual property cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Justice and Iran’s State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties.

Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in transport, transit, and logistics between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

Memorandum of Understanding on healthcare cooperation between the Ministries of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and Iran.

Memorandum of Understanding on media cooperation between Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex and Iran’s Broadcasting Organization.

Kazakhstan and Iran have great prospects for cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier during extended talks with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Astana.