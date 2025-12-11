President Tokayev welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a closed-door meeting.

As reported earlier, as part of the official visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the issues of strengthening the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

