President Tokayev welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a closed-door meeting.
As reported earlier, as part of the official visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the issues of strengthening the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
