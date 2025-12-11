EN
    President Tokayev welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda

    11:09, 11 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall in honor of the high-profile guest.

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ anthems. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a closed-door meeting.

    As reported earlier, as part of the official visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss the issues of strengthening the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. 

    Read more on the key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in an article by a Qazinform News Agency's correspondent. 

    Kazakhstan and Iran Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Foreign policy Iran
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
