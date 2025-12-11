Kazakhstan-Iran trade rises by 40%

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Iran is Kazakhstan's close neighbor and reliable partner in the Middle East.

“We hold unwavering respect for the Iranian people. Despite all difficulties, we continue to strengthen our ties. Relations between our countries have deep roots. We share similar customs, traditions, and culture. We have interacted for centuries. Kazakhstan has always supported Iran. There are no problems or unresolved issues between us,” he said.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that both nations have great potential for cooperation.

He stressed that Astana and Tehran had built a constructive political dialogue, including at the governmental level. Bilateral agreements are being implemented, inter‑parliamentary ties are growing, and trade and economic cooperation is expanding, he noted.

“Over the first ten months of this year, indicators rose by 40% compared to 2024, which is undoubtedly a positive result. We must maintain this pace and further increase the volume of mutual trade,” the Head of State said.

For his part, Masoud Pezeshkian said he was pleased to visit fraternal and friendly Kazakhstan, a country with a rich history and culture.

He said the relations between Kazakhstan and Iran are steadily developing across a wide range of areas, noting that effective cooperation had been established between the governments.

He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Iran have enormous potential to strengthen collaboration in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of security.

Earlier, an official welcome ceremony was held in Akorda in honor of the Iranian leader.

