Kazakhstan to train nuclear energy specialists under its international scholarship program

The meeting’s participants reviewed a list of international subject-specific Olympiads and scientific project competitions, the winners of which will be eligible to apply for the Bolashak scholarship.

The discussions resulted in recommendations to add recognized international Olympiads in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and other school subjects to the list.

In the past three years, 76 schoolchildren from Kazakhstan have claimed medals at international Olympiads in school subjects.

The meeting also discussed criteria and requirements for applicants under the competitive selection for a new category ‘nuclear industry specialists,’ with the training of high-quality personnel described as the key to qualitative development of the domestic nuclear industry.

Following the meeting, the Science and Higher Education Ministry and the International Program Center were assigned with specific protocol tasks on enhancing the Bolashak program's competitive selection.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launches grants to train nuclear energy experts abroad.