Kazakhstan launches grants to train nuclear energy experts abroad

The Agency for Atomic Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Center for International Programs, and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP, agreed to allocate scholarships to build a skilled workforce for the development of the country’s nuclear industry.

According to the Agency for Atomic Energy, the initiative will facilitate the involvement of specialists in engineering, technical, and scientific fields, essential for the growth of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy sector.

In 2026, the Bolashak Program will pilot 20 scholarships, with plans to continue awarding similar grants annually. The program will support international internships as well as Master’s and PhD tracks at leading foreign universities.

The project focuses on training a new generation of engineering and scientific professionals capable of driving technological progress and ensuring the safe deployment of nuclear technologies.

Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy, noted that fostering professional competencies aligns with the President’s directive to develop a modern energy cluster. As he emphasized, these grants are an investment in people who will advance the sector, enhancing its resilience and international competitiveness.

The program's launch will be a landmark stage in strengthening scientific and technical capacity and building a reliable talent foundation for Kazakhstan’s future nuclear energy industry.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works have already begun.



