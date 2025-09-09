Kazakhstan to reveal name for its first nuclear power plant before October 17

A government commission will approve rules for a naming competition before September 19, with the final selection set for October 17, 2025, reads the official order.

The 20-member panel includes lawmakers from the Senate and Majilis, heads of research institutes and universities, as well as representatives from creative unions, media, civil society and bloggers. The full list was published as an attachment to the order.

Earlier, it was reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the need for accelerated development of the nuclear energy industry in Kazakhstan.