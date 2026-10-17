Kazakhstan to export grain, meat and vegetable oil to Cambodia

The two government delegations discussed ways to expand trade and economic cooperation, with Kazakhstan viewing Cambodia as an important and reliable partner in Southeast Asia.

The talks focused on unlocking the potential for cooperation in trade and investment, as well as strengthening ties in agriculture, transport and logistics, digitalization, artificial intelligence, tourism and humanitarian exchanges.

The sides also explored opportunities to broaden the range of traded goods and establish direct contacts between business communities. Representatives of Cambodia's financial and business community have been invited to utilize the opportunities offered by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to implement joint projects and expand their investment presence in the region.

In the agricultural sector, Bektenov expressed Kazakhstan's interest in exporting grain, vegetable oils, meat and processed agricultural products to Cambodia. The parties also discussed prospects for joint projects in agricultural processing and storage, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies and the development of agricultural cooperation.

In transport and logistics, the two sides reviewed the possibility of linking the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) with the China-Laos-Vietnam-Cambodia corridor. The initiative could strengthen transport links between Southeast and Central Asia and create additional opportunities for access to European markets.

Digitalization, artificial intelligence and tourism were also identified as promising areas for future cooperation.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Kazakhstan-Cambodia relations, expanding business contacts and implementing joint initiatives in priority areas of economic cooperation.

As reported earlier, the official welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

Following the talks in the Kazakh capital, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cambodian PM Hun Manet adopted a Joint Statement.