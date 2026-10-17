Kazakhstan and Cambodia adopt Joint Statement

In the presence of the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, an exchange ceremony was held for the following intergovernmental and interagency documents:

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Cambodia;

Photo credit: Akorda

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, National Information Technologies JSC, and the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia on cooperation in the Fields of Digital Government, GovTech and Information and Communication Technologies;

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia on Trade and Economic Cooperation;

Photo credit: Akorda

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of the Kingdom of Cambodia on Cooperation in the Fields of Culture and Arts;

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism;

Photo credit: Akorda

6. Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Twin-City Relations between Astana and Phnom Penh.

As reported earlier, the official welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.