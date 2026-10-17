Cambodian Prime Minister arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

resident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

Photo credit: Akorda

A guard of honor was lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to mark the visit of the distinguished guest.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hun Manet introduced the members of their official delegations to one another.

Photo credit: Akorda

The commander of the honor guard then delivered a welcome report, after which the Presidential Orchestra performed the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Cambodia.

Following the ceremony, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Cambodia walked along the ceremonial carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before proceeding to bilateral talks.

As written before, in July this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the meeting, the Kazakh President stated that Kazakhstan highly values its partnership with Cambodia, which is built on strong ties of friendship and mutual respect. The Head of State emphasized the significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Among the most promising sectors for increasing bilateral trade are agriculture, textiles, tourism, construction, the food industry, transport, and logistics.

To note, Kazakhstan and Cambodia signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and official/service passports from visa requirements.