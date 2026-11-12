Kazakhstan to build 5 new children's hospitals

The new hospitals will allow children to receive specialized medical care closer to home, without having to travel to other regions for treatment.

Each facility will have 200 beds, helping improve access to pediatric care and strengthen healthcare infrastructure across Kazakhstan.

The plans were discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Muratov and representatives of the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Muratov emphasized the need to strengthen pediatric healthcare across the regions, allowing children to receive specialized treatment closer to home.

“Our main goal is to ensure that every child has access to quality healthcare, regardless of where they live. The new hospitals will strengthen regional healthcare services and provide better conditions for children's treatment,” Muratov said.

Kazakhstan is also considering plans to build a 500-bed national children's research hospital in Almaty.

“We are also looking into the possibility of building a 500-bed national children's research hospital in Almaty and exploring potential partnerships with your institutions,” the deputy minister added.

The Ministry of Healthcare is working with relevant government agencies to prepare the projects, including drafting the necessary documentation and exploring funding options.

The meeting also covered the HOPE technical assistance project, which aims to improve healthcare planning and service delivery in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to build a new ambulance station in Petropavlovsk at a cost of nearly 6 billion tenge.