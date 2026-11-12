Kazakhstan to build nearly 6 bn tenge ambulance station in Petropavlovsk

The funding includes approximately 800 million tenge earmarked for medical equipment.

The project is part of efforts to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions set out in his state-of-the-nation address titled "Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle," aimed at building new healthcare facilities and modernizing existing ones across the country.

The regional ambulance service currently oversees 22 urban teams and 14 rural units, serving more than 510,000 residents. Each team responds to an average of 16 calls a day, while the service handles over 100,000 calls annually.

The new station will be built on a 1.5-hectare site and include a four-story main building with a digital dispatch center and a medical simulation training center. It will also feature a heated garage for 20 ambulances, along with washing facilities and a repair workshop.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

The new building will also include storage areas for specialized vehicles, medical equipment and medicines. Special attention will be given to proper storage conditions, with temperature-controlled equipment helping preserve the quality and effectiveness of medicines.

The station is expected to shorten emergency response times and improve access to medical care across the region.

Its modern digital dispatch center will help process calls faster, prioritize emergencies more accurately and send ambulance teams where they are needed. The facility will also offer better working conditions for staff, a simulation center for medical training and a heated garage to keep ambulances ready for service.

Kazakhstan continues to develop its healthcare infrastructure to make quality medical care more accessible across the country.

In 2026, the Government allocated 108 billion tenge to build around 50 healthcare facilities nationwide.

Major projects include 300-bed multidisciplinary hospitals in Kyzylorda and Ust-Kamenogorsk, outpatient clinics in Atyrau region, and medical complexes in Beskol village in North Kazakhstan region and Taldykorgan.

A modern Hematology Center has also opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in his state-of-the-nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction. He outlined plans for the construction and modernization of roads, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and sports and cultural venues in all regions of the country.