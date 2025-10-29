Tazy and Tobet dog handlers honored in Kazakhstan

Over the past three years, the Canine Union of Kazakhstan has carried out extensive and productive work: The Union received the status of a FCI full member in August 2023, a mono-breed exhibition of Kazakh Tazy dogs took place in Astana in May 2024, and in a major milestone, the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the World Canine Organization, granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy on September 3 last year.

Full recognition is expected not earlier than 2034 on the condition of the breed’s further development and participation in international exhibitions.

During the FCI World Dog Show 2025 held on August 8-10 in Helsinki, Finland, five Tazy dogs triumphed in their breeds, with a Tazy dog named Tamerlan winning the Junior World Winner 2025 title, a male dog Latysh - the World Winner title, a female dog Aru securing the title for the Best of Opposite Sex, while a male dog Kokserek becoming the World Winner runner-up and a female dog Pana – the Best of Opposite Sex runner-up.

The Order of Qurmet (Respect) was awarded to Bauyrzhan Serikkali, Natalya Drovosekova, Elena Khardina. In addition, a presidential letter of appreciation was presented to Evgeniy Mechkovskiy, Inkar Bolysbay, as well as a certificate of appreciation from the ecology minister to Zhanna Dandybayeva in recognition of their considerable efforts in promoting national dog breeds.

These awards serve as a high commendation for their service in advancing cynology in Kazakhstan and for their immense contribution to the promotion of the national heritage – Kazakh Tazy and Tobet – on the global stage, said the Ministry.

As reported previously, the Kazakhstan President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ordered to continue efforts to preserve and promote Tazy and Tobet dog breeds.