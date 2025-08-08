Kazakhstan’s Tazy dog breed debuts at World Dog Show 2025 after FCI preliminary recognition

The press service says eight Kazakh Tazy breed dogs will compete among 25,000 dogs from round the world for the first time since gaining preliminary recognition by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) last year.

Five Tazy dogs triumphed in their breeds, with a Tazy dog named Tamerlan winning the Junior World Winner 2025 title, a male dog Latysh - the World Winner title, a female dog Aru securing the title for the Best of Opposite Sex, while a male dog Kokserek becoming the World Winner runner-up and a female dog Pana – the Best of Opposite Sex runner-up.

Photo credit: Canine Union of Kazakhstan

Besides, Latysh and Aru were awarded Finnish Show Champion titles in their categories.

Photo credit: Canine Union of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s pavilion designed as a half-yurt and decorated with national symbols drew great interest among the participants and guests of the exhibition. Guests had the chance to take photos with the dogs, get to know the history of the breed and its features.

It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan seeks to preserve and promote the Tazy breed upon the directive from the President. The Canine Union of Kazakhstan received the status of a FCI full member in August 2023, a mono-breed exhibition of Kazakh Tazy dogs took place in Astana in May 2024, and in a major milestone, the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the World Canine Organization, granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy on September 3 last year. This was possible thanks to the country’s efforts led by the Kazakh Presidential Affairs together with the Canine Union of Kazakhstan.

Full recognition is expected not earlier than 2034 on the condition od the breed’s further development and participation in international exhibitions.