Kazakhstan President orders to continue efforts to preserve and promote Tazy and Tobet dog breeds

According to Ruslan Zheldibay, the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary, government agencies and the Canine Union of Kazakhstan were urged to work actively to develop and reproduce the unique qualities of the Tazy breed, hold systemic scientific studies and take part in international exhibitions on a regular basis.

The Head of State tasked the President’s Administration, Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Science and Higher Education, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs and other agencies concerned as well as local authorities to take necessary organizational measures to implement a joint comprehensive plan, Zheldibay wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted the importance of conducting the similar large-scale work to promote the Tobet breed with the participation of state agencies concerned.

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to the Canine Union of Kazakhstan following the Kazakh Tazy dog breed’s official debut at the FCI World Dog Show 2025 held on August 8-10 in Helsinki, Finland