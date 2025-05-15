Kazakh Tazy gains international recognition as national symbol

Once loyal companions of nomads, these elegant dogs helped protect livestock and hunt for food across the vast steppe. Now, they are gaining international recognition, representing Kazakhstan’s culture and history far beyond its borders.

Scientists trace the lineage of the Tazy back to the era of horse domestication. Images resembling Tazy-shaped dogs have been found in rock carvings from the Iron Age, dating to the 2nd century BC. The breed’s unique speed, endurance, and connection to nomadic life have made it an enduring figure in Kazakh culture.

In a major milestone, the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the World Canine Organization, granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy last year. This is the first step in a long process toward full international recognition.

“Full recognition is possible only after 10 years and only if a number of requirements and conditions are met,” said Bauyrzhan Serikkali, the president of the Kazakh Union of Cynologists. “This includes breed stability, population growth, and breeder qualifications.” Breeders like Abzal Dossyman are dedicated to preserving the Tazy’s legacy:

“In hard times, two or three Tazy fed entire families. I work not only on breeding but also on promoting the breed's heritage.” Proper care and physical development are key to maintaining breed standards.

“If their tails are well curled, it’s a sign of pedigree,” explained breeder Murat Mansurov. “Even with good conditions, they need to run in the steppe several times a week.”

The Tazy’s growing global profile includes notable owners. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev owns three Tazys — Nancy, Ronny, and Nauryz. In 2023, he gifted two Tazys to French President Emmanuel Macron, symbolizing Kazakhstan’s cultural outreach.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan has added a new holiday to its calendar — Tazy and Tobet Dog Breeds Day, which will be observed on September 3.