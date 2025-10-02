Kazakhstan sweeps 10 medals at 11th Asian Aquatics Championships

Adilbek Mussin clinched gold in the 50m butterfly. Silver medals were claimed by Maxim Skazobtsov (100m butterfly), Sofiya Abubakirova (50m backstroke and 50m butterfly), Gleb Kovalenya (50m freestyle), and Aibat Myrzamuratov (50m breaststroke).

Bronze medals went to Sofia Spodarenko (100m and 50m butterfly), Maxim Skazobtsov (50m butterfly), and Kazakhstan’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team.

As earlier reported, Astana’s para swimmers secured medals in Bangkok. Sanzhar Askar took silver in the youth category for the 100-meter butterfly and two bronze medals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events. Valeriy Yugay won bronze in the youth category in the 200-meter medley.