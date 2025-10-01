Astana’s Mussin pockets gold at Asian Aquatics Championships in India
13:00, 1 October 2025
Kazakh Adilbek Mussin won gold at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.
He clocked 23.74 in the men’s 50 butterfly finals to win the championship title.
Besides, the Kazakh team of Adilbek Mussin, Galymzhan Kenzhebek, Sofiya Abubakirova and Sofya Spodarenko secured bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.
Kazakhstan has clinched seven medals so far.
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are to be held until October 10.
Earlier, Adilbek Mussin set Kazakhstan’s record at the World Swimming Championships.