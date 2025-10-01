Astana’s Mussin pockets gold at Asian Aquatics Championships in India

He clocked 23.74 in the men’s 50 butterfly finals to win the championship title.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

Besides, the Kazakh team of Adilbek Mussin, Galymzhan Kenzhebek, Sofiya Abubakirova and Sofya Spodarenko secured bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

Kazakhstan has clinched seven medals so far.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are to be held until October 10.

Earlier, Adilbek Mussin set Kazakhstan’s record at the World Swimming Championships.