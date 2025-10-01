EN
    Astana’s Mussin pockets gold at Asian Aquatics Championships in India

    13:00, 1 October 2025

    Kazakh Adilbek Mussin won gold at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.

    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    He clocked 23.74 in the men’s 50 butterfly finals to win the championship title.

    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    Besides, the Kazakh team of Adilbek Mussin, Galymzhan Kenzhebek, Sofiya Abubakirova and Sofya Spodarenko secured bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    Kazakhstan has clinched seven medals so far.

    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are to be held until October 10.

    Earlier, Adilbek Mussin set Kazakhstan’s record at the World Swimming Championships.

