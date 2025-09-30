Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals.
Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke.
It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.
As earlier reported, Astana’s para swimmers secured medals in Bangkok. Sanzhar Askar took silver in the youth category for the 100-meter butterfly and two bronze medals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events. Valeriy Yugay won bronze in the youth category in the 200-meter medley.