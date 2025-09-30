EN
    Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships

    14:51, 30 September 2025

    The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Alexey Sisenbin

    In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals.

    Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.

    Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke.

    It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.

    As earlier reported, Astana’s para swimmers secured medals in Bangkok. Sanzhar Askar took silver in the youth category for the 100-meter butterfly and two bronze medals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events. Valeriy Yugay won bronze in the youth category in the 200-meter medley.

    Sport Swimming Kazakhstan India
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
