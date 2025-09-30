Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships

In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals.

Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.

Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke.

It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.

As earlier reported, Astana’s para swimmers secured medals in Bangkok. Sanzhar Askar took silver in the youth category for the 100-meter butterfly and two bronze medals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events. Valeriy Yugay won bronze in the youth category in the 200-meter medley.