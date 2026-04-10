Kazakhstan strengthens efforts to preserve its cultural heritage

Representatives of the Culture and Information Ministry, UNESCO Secretariat, National Commission of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ISESCO, experts attended the roundtable.

The roundtable is part of a two-day program under a 2025–2026 UNESCO Technical Grant piloted in five regions, including Zhetysu, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda.

Special working groups were set up to oversee grant management and conduct regular monitoring.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

Opening the roundtable, Deputy Prime Minister - Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva emphasized the importance of consistent state support for cultural traditions and practical solutions for their preservation.

Regions are tasked with reviving forgotten elements of Kazakh traditional culture and using modern tools, including digital media, to promote them.

Fumiko Ohinata, Secretary of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighted the role of international assistance mechanisms and praised Kazakhstan’s updated national list of intangible heritage and strengthened community involvement.

Summing up the roundtable discussions, it was announced that 56 out of 79 elements in the National Intangible Heritage List were documented, 277 heritage bearers were interviewed, and training seminars were held in five pilot regions.

To note, work is underway to create an interactive database of heritage bearers.

Besides, two specialized sessions addressed oral and epic traditions, specialist training, digitization of documentary heritage, and the role of traditional games and folklore in youth education.

Day two includes a closed seminar for regional leaders, a briefing on identifying and developing intangible heritage elements locally, and a working meeting on UNESCO grant implementation.

Notably, as part of the ten-day Nauryznama decade, the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO organized a presentation of the country’s intangible cultural heritage at the Organization’s headquarters.