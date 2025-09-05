Kazakhstan, South Africa to strengthen cooperation within IAEA

The discussions focused on prospects for enhancing cooperation within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Particular attention was given to preparations for the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, scheduled to take place in Vienna in September 2025.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of international law, the provisions of the UN Charter, and the Statute of the IAEA. They emphasized that the equal and inalienable rights of all member states form the foundation for building trust, strengthening global security, and advancing the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

It was further highlighted that Kazakhstan and South Africa were among the first nations to voluntarily renounce nuclear weapons. This historic decision reflected political responsibility, a firm commitment to global security, and a significant contribution to international efforts on non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament.

In conclusion, the parties expressed their readiness to continue constructive engagement on multilateral platforms and to deepen their partnership within the framework of the IAEA.

Earlier, it was reported the Chairman of Kazakhstan's Agency for Nuclear Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, met with the Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, Najat Mokhtar.