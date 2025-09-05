Strategic partnership: Kazakhstan and IAEA discuss future of nuclear cooperation

During the talks, both sides focused on key issues of developing the peaceful use of atomic energy: the development of nuclear medicine, strengthening nuclear and radiation safety, the introduction of modern scientific and technical solutions in energy, the agricultural sector, medicine, and industry.

Particular emphasis was placed on expanding cooperation with the IAEA Food Safety Center in using nuclear technologies for sustainable agriculture and improving food quality. The officials also discussed training specialists and enhancing research collaboration.

"Cooperation with the IAEA is of particular importance to us," Satkaliyev said. "We highly value your support in technical cooperation, regulation, manpower training, and implementing international safety standards. Kazakhstan is open to further deepening our partnership in all areas — from nuclear energy and science to innovative technologies and nuclear medicine."

IAEA representatives confirmed their readiness to provide expert and practical support, including consultations and methodological assistance.

Both sides concluded the meeting by emphasizing the strategic nature of their relationship and pledged to continue their dialogue for the development of joint initiatives in the interests of a sustainable and safe future.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Japan decided to provide $7.4mln in a pro bono grant for victims of nuclear tests in Semey.