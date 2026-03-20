Almaty welcomes Nauryz with joyful festivities and cultural unity

Sunny weather has set the tone for celebration, with citizens changing from winter for lighter clothing. National attire is increasingly visible, serving as a reminder of Kazakhstan’s most important spring festival.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Parks are filled with smiling families, children at play, and parents enjoying the warmth. The city lives in a calm rhythm, as if preparing for the holiday together with its residents.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Meanwhile, central streets and squares are being transformed with thematic installations, festive banners, and decorative elements featuring traditional ornaments. Shop windows and large shopping centers are being decorated.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Music is already heard in the squares – artists are rehearsing for concerts that will take place at several venues.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Since March 14, cultural and mass events have been underway as part of the Nauryznama decade. Among the highlights was a record-setting performance by 11,500 young dombra players, who simultaneously played Kazakh musical classics, earning a place in the Kazakhstan Book of Records.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

This year’s program features more than 200 events across the city. The main celebrations will take place at Astana Square, Abai Square, and along pedestrian sections of Zhibek Zholy Avenue and Panfilov Street.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Over ten days, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy exhibitions, concerts, theater performances, creative workshops, poetry evenings, charity initiatives, youth festivals, intellectual games, and competitions in national sports. Each day will carry a special theme, from Körisu Kuni and Charity Day to National Clothing Day and Renewal Day.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

From March 21 to 23, Almaty’s central squares will become hubs of springtime joy, culture, and entertainment, offering concerts, theatrical productions, exhibitions, interactive zones, and festive treats.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

The city is already filled with smiles and anticipation, as Almaty prepares to celebrate Nauryz Meyramy - a time of tradition, renewal, and unity.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform