Kazakhstan, Serbia confirm readiness to cooperate on global level for peace and stability

In his speech, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the high-level talks placed a particular focus on an exchange of experiences in the field of nuclear energy.

The strategic importance of full-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and modern digital technologies was noted, as well as readiness for joint efforts in this issue was confirmed, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh leader, significant potential exists for strengthening ties in agriculture.

We are committed to a close partnership in the agro-industrial complex, with joint projects in crop production and seed production in priority. The Serbian company Mambikom Agrar expressed its interest in establishing in our country a frozen food production plant. We believe that its launch will take cooperation in the agricultural sector to a whole new level. We intend to actively expand cultural and humanitarian ties, and support education and tourism, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh president wished success in holding the EXPO that is set to take place in Serbia next year, while expressing his country’s readiness to join the exhibition, as well as share its experience.

President Tokayev described his talks with Aleksandar Vučić earlier today as ‘very productive.’ He said that the sides adopted a joint statement, signed a number of key documents, which are expected to give a fresh impetus to the promotion of multifaceted cooperation. The Kazakh president said he is convinced that today’s talks will lay a solid foundation for an even closer cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

Additionally, the Kazakh and Serbian presidents exchanged views on issues on the international and regional agenda.

The escalation of the global geopolitical situation and the growing number of conflicts are causing serious concern. Our countries share common approaches to most global challenges. We are firmly committed to the strict observance of the UN Charter and the norms of international law. We hold the strong conviction that any conflict must be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means. We reaffirmed our readiness to work together at the international level to ensure peace and stability. Undoubtedly, today’s visit of President Aleksandar Vučić will contribute to the advancement of bilateral cooperation, stated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

It was reported Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić was awarded the Altyn Qyran Order for his contributions to bilateral ties.

