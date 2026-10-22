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    Kazakhstan bags silver in Para swimming at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

    18:42, 22 October 2026

    Kazakh Para swimmers secured silver in the mixed 4x50-meter freestyle relay at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cited the Sports Committee.

    Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Kazakhstan collects silver in Para swimming
    Photo credit: Meiirzhan Amangeldiyev/ Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    Kazakhstan's team finished second in 2:48.99.

    The quartet comprised Natalya Zvyagintseva, Aisultan Kulkeyev, Siyazbek Daliyev, and Zulfiya Gabidullina.

    China took gold, finishing in 2:25.22, while the Philippines claimed bronze in 2:54.64.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh Para table tennis players Marat Surtubayev and Altynay Yerzhankyzy claimed bronze medals in the XD20 mixed doubles event at the Games.

    Kazakhstan Asian Para Games Paralympic sports Swimming Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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