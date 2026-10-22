Kazakhstan bags silver in Para swimming at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
18:42, 22 October 2026
Kazakh Para swimmers secured silver in the mixed 4x50-meter freestyle relay at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cited the Sports Committee.
Kazakhstan's team finished second in 2:48.99.
The quartet comprised Natalya Zvyagintseva, Aisultan Kulkeyev, Siyazbek Daliyev, and Zulfiya Gabidullina.
China took gold, finishing in 2:25.22, while the Philippines claimed bronze in 2:54.64.
As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh Para table tennis players Marat Surtubayev and Altynay Yerzhankyzy claimed bronze medals in the XD20 mixed doubles event at the Games.