Kazakhstan bags silver in Para swimming at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Kazakhstan's team finished second in 2:48.99.

The quartet comprised Natalya Zvyagintseva, Aisultan Kulkeyev, Siyazbek Daliyev, and Zulfiya Gabidullina.

China took gold, finishing in 2:25.22, while the Philippines claimed bronze in 2:54.64.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh Para table tennis players Marat Surtubayev and Altynay Yerzhankyzy claimed bronze medals in the XD20 mixed doubles event at the Games.