Kazakh President declares 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence

The Kazakh president noted that the year 2026 will open a new stage of modernization for Kazakhstan.

The upcoming constitutional reform will be of great importance for the prosperous future of our country. I am confident that citizens will support this reform, which will accelerate Kazakhstan’s movement along the path of development and progress. We will work to strengthen energy potential, address issues of the agro industrial complex, water management, transport and logistics development, and housing and utilities infrastructure. And, of course, small and medium sized businesses will remain a key focus of state attention, said the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that new enterprises will open in all regions, roads will be repaired, and residential buildings, schools, medical, sports, and cultural facilities will be built.

I have decided to declare the next year the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The introduction of advanced technologies will make it possible to strengthen the country’s potential in all spheres, he stated.

The Head of State noted that it is necessary in practical terms to show care for the younger generation.

Very soon, within the framework of my initiative National Fund for Children, financial funds will be credited to the accounts of each child for the third time. The state will continue to fulfill its social obligations. As before, special attention will be paid to education and healthcare, said the President.

