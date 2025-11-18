Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of AI and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev on his official Instagram account.

According to the published data, the NIT JSC supercomputer has entered the TOP-100 and ranked 86th with a performance of 20.48 PFlop/s (Rmax). The system is listed in the ranking under the name Alem.Cloud (NITEC).

Another Kazakhstan-based system, the Kazakhtelecom JSC supercomputer, ranked 103rd under the name AI-Farabium. The system is built on Supermicro architecture and powered by Intel Xeon Platinum processors and NVIDIA H200 GPUs.

The minister noted that the computing resources will be made available to research centers, universities, IT companies, startups and government agencies, significantly expanding Kazakhstan’s capabilities in high-performance computing, data modeling and artificial intelligence development.

The TOP-500 ranking is updated twice a year and includes the world’s leading supercomputing systems.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, speaking at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international tech forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the second supercomputer cluster will be deployed in Astana and integrated into a unified ecosystem that includes the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the country’s first National AI Research Center.