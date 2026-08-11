Kazakhstan plans to expand eGov GPT coverage to 70% of government services

According to Madiyev, Kazakhstan is gradually moving away from traditional ways of accessing government services toward interacting with the state through artificial intelligence.

Thus, an intelligent digital assistant, eGov GPT, was launched in April.

It is another convenient way to request a government service. Previously, citizens had to figure out which government agency to contact, which form to fill out and which documents to collect. Today, it is enough to briefly describe your life situation, for example, ‘I need to register my place of residence’ or ‘My child is starting school this year.’ eGov GPT will determine which service is required, prepare the application on your behalf and guide the process through to completion, Madiyev said at a government meeting.

Currently, eGov GPT provides access to 50 of the most frequently requested government services, accounting for around 30 percent of the total volume of citizen requests. This share is expected to increase to 70 percent by the end of the year.

It was added that citizens have already used eGov GPT more than 150,000 times.

eGov GPT should become a universal AI assistant for all matters related to interaction between the state and citizens. Central government agencies should refrain from developing and implementing separate departmental AI agents for citizens and businesses without integrating them with eGov GPT, stated Madiyev.

In the near future, eGov GPT is also expected to become available to users of Kazakhstan’s national messenger, Aitu.

Earlier, Qazinform reported ChatGPT adds smarter answers and unlimited text chats for free users.