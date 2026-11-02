Kazakhstan releases second Amur tiger into the wild as reintroduction program advances

Amur's release follows that of a female tiger named Umit, which was returned to its natural habitat on July 31 this year. The two releases represent important progress in Kazakhstan's long-term efforts to re-establish a wild tiger population in the southern Balkhash region.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov, Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee Daniyar Turgambayev, Director General of the Amur Tiger Centre Sergey Aramilev, as well as reserve staff, wildlife specialists and members of the anti-conflict team.

Kuantyrov described the release as another important step towards bringing tigers back to Kazakhstan, thanking Russian partners, particularly the Amur Tiger Centre, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and other organizations involved in restoring local ecosystems.

He stressed that the program's main objective is not simply to return tigers to their former range, but to establish a sustainable population capable of surviving and reproducing independently in the wild.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Amur passes tests for life in the wild

Following his arrival in Kazakhstan, Amur was kept in a specially equipped adaptation enclosure at the Ile-Balkhash reserve under continuous supervision by specialists.

Before being released, the tiger underwent comprehensive veterinary examinations and behavioral assessments. Experts evaluated his overall health, hunting skills, ability to catch prey independently and reaction to human presence.

The results confirmed that Amur was ready to live independently in his natural environment. He was also fitted with a satellite tracking collar to help specialists monitor his movements and adaptation.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Daniyar Turgambayev said that releasing each tiger involves considerable responsibility and requires careful assessment of the animal's health, behavior and hunting abilities. He added that specialists would continue monitoring the animals after their release to assess their movements and adjustment to natural conditions.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Meanwhile, Umit continues to explore the reserve's territory and hunt independently. Her movements are also monitored through a satellite collar, with specialists reporting that her adaptation is progressing successfully.

Two tiger cubs that arrived in Kazakhstan alongside the adult animals are continuing to grow under expert supervision. A decision on their release will be made once they reach the appropriate age and successfully complete the necessary assessments.

How Kazakhstan prepared for the return of tigers

The southern Balkhash region and the Ili River Valley were historically home to the Caspian, or Turanian, tiger. However, the species disappeared from Kazakhstan in the mid-20th century due to the destruction of tugai forests, declining populations of wild ungulates and poaching.

Preparations for its return required extensive environmental restoration and conservation efforts.

The Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve was established in 2018, launching work to restore natural habitats, rebuild the prey base and develop the necessary conservation infrastructure.

One of the program's main priorities has been increasing the population of wild ungulates, which serve as the primary food source for tigers. Bukhara deer and kulans are being relocated to the reserve, alongside other measures to protect local wildlife.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

In September 2026, 30 kulans were relocated from Altyn-Emel State National Nature Park to the Ile-Balkhash reserve as part of these efforts.

Restoring natural habitats and ensuring an adequate food supply have been essential steps towards reintroducing the predators themselves. The program has brought together government agencies, researchers and international conservation partners.

International cooperation supports tiger reintroduction

Kazakhstan's tiger reintroduction program is being implemented in cooperation with the Russian Federation, with the participation of international environmental organizations and the scientific community.

In May 2026, four Amur tigers captured in the wild in Russia's Khabarovsk territory - two adults and two cubs - were transported to Kazakhstan with support from the Russian side. Upon arrival, the animals were placed in specially designed adaptation enclosures at the Ile-Balkhash reserve.

Freedom Holding Corp. and the Freedom Shapagat Corporate Foundation have also provided significant support for the initiative. Their contributions have helped finance the training of Kazakhstani specialists in Russia, the improvement of adaptation enclosures and the transportation of the tigers.

Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Amur Tiger Centre played an important role in preparing and transferring the animals. Russian experts contributed to training the animals (tigers), shared their experience and developed recommendations for helping the tigers adapt to Kazakhstan's natural environment.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Sergey Aramilev highlighted the importance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, describing the transfer of the animals as a practical contribution to a joint conservation initiative aimed at protecting natural heritage and restoring the tiger population.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has also played a significant role in preparing the program, supporting Kazakhstan's efforts to restore ecosystems in the southern Balkhash region over many years.

With the organization’s participation, projects have focused on restoring tugai forests, protecting the prey base, reintroducing wild ungulates and developing the reserve's infrastructure.

In 2024, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and WWF International signed a memorandum on further cooperation within the tiger reintroduction program.

Protecting local communities and wildlife

Alongside efforts to return tigers to their natural habitat, authorities are prioritizing the safety of local communities and the prevention of potential human-wildlife conflicts.

A dedicated anti-conflict team has been established to monitor the animals' movements, maintain communication with local residents and respond promptly to potential incidents.

Kanat Kozhabekov, Director of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, said that the work continues well beyond the release itself. Specialists are monitoring the tigers, studying their behavior, protecting the reserve's territory and maintaining contact with nearby communities.

He emphasized that successful adaptation of the animals and the safety of local residents remain equally important priorities.

A new chapter in Kazakhstan's wildlife conservation

The return of tigers is significant not only for restoring a species that disappeared from the country decades ago, but also for protecting the wider ecosystem of the southern Balkhash region.

As an apex predator, the tiger plays an important role in maintaining the natural balance of the food chain.

Amur's release marks another practical milestone in Kazakhstan's reintroduction program. Further efforts will focus on monitoring the animals, protecting their food sources, restoring natural habitats and preparing for the next stages of the program.

The program’s long-term goal is to establish a sustainable tiger population in the Ili River Delta and southern Balkhash region, capable of reproducing independently in the wild.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would introduce a tiger alert system for residents.