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    Tiger returns to Kazakhstan's wild after more than 70 years

    16:52, 3 August 2026

    A female Amur tiger named Ümit was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on July 31, marking the first return of a tiger to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Tiger returns to Kazakhstan's wild after more than 70 years
    Photo credit: the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    According to the ministry, the release marks the first practical step in Kazakhstan's program to reintroduce tigers to their historic range and restore a wild population in the country.

    Tiger returns to Kazakhstan's wild after more than 70 years
    Photo credit: the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    The release ceremony was attended by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, who also chairs the Supervisory Board of the Amur Tiger Center, as well as representatives of the scientific community, international conservation organizations, and experts involved in the tiger reintroduction program.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to introduce a tiger alert system for residents.

    Amur tigers Ecology Nature Nature reserves Kazakhstan Animals
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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