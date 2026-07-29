Kazakhstan to introduce tiger alert system for residents

The ministry said protecting local residents and their property has been a priority since the launch of Kazakhstan's tiger reintroduction program.

Once released, the tigers will be monitored around the clock using GPS and radio collars. The reserve has already set up a dedicated conflict response team trained to keep the animals away from populated areas. A separate team will be on standby to capture and tranquilize any tiger if required.

"Ensuring the safety of local residents and their property has been a priority from the very beginning. A comprehensive human-tiger conflict prevention program has been developed. In particular, an anti-conflict team has been established at the Ile-Balkhash Reserve to prevent tigers from approaching inhabited areas," the ministry said.

The safety plan also includes a personalized public alert system. The ministry said a hotline for local residents has been operating since May 2025.

"A dedicated notification system has been developed to individually alert local residents whenever a tiger comes within five kilometers of their homes or settlements," the ministry added.

The program also includes a compensation mechanism for potential losses. With support from international organizations, the authorities have established a so-called compensation herd to reimburse residents for livestock killed by tigers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that adult Amur tigers could be released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve within the next month, pending the successful completion of final assessments.