Kazakhstan to introduce tiger alert system for residents
Kazakhstan will send personal alerts to residents living near the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve if a released tiger comes within five kilometers of their homes or settlements, under safety measures introduced by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry said protecting local residents and their property has been a priority since the launch of Kazakhstan's tiger reintroduction program.
Once released, the tigers will be monitored around the clock using GPS and radio collars. The reserve has already set up a dedicated conflict response team trained to keep the animals away from populated areas. A separate team will be on standby to capture and tranquilize any tiger if required.
"Ensuring the safety of local residents and their property has been a priority from the very beginning. A comprehensive human-tiger conflict prevention program has been developed. In particular, an anti-conflict team has been established at the Ile-Balkhash Reserve to prevent tigers from approaching inhabited areas," the ministry said.
The safety plan also includes a personalized public alert system. The ministry said a hotline for local residents has been operating since May 2025.
"A dedicated notification system has been developed to individually alert local residents whenever a tiger comes within five kilometers of their homes or settlements," the ministry added.
The program also includes a compensation mechanism for potential losses. With support from international organizations, the authorities have established a so-called compensation herd to reimburse residents for livestock killed by tigers.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that adult Amur tigers could be released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve within the next month, pending the successful completion of final assessments.