Kazakhstan reaffirms readiness to help rebuild Gaza's social infrastructure

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the significance of Kazakhstan's participation in the Board of Peace and emphasized the country's commitment to building fruitful cooperation within the organization.

"As one of the co-founders of the Board of Peace, we are confident that this institution will effectively contribute to strengthening global peace and security," the President said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Kazakhstan's initiatives to help stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip, including participation in projects to rebuild social infrastructure, implementation of initiatives in education and healthcare, and support for food security.

Photo source: Akorda

Aryeh Lightstone congratulated the President and the people of Kazakhstan on the Day of State Symbols, wishing the country peace and prosperity.

The official also conveyed warm greetings from US President Donald Trump to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Board of Peace representative praised Kazakhstan's active participation in the organization and other international initiatives, including the decision to join the Abraham Accords.

Photo source: Akorda

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, including the TRIPP initiative and interaction within the Middle Corridor. Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening interregional connectivity and diversifying international transport routes was emphasized.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

In January this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and for Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states.

The Charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of the Gaza Strip peace settlement, was signed on January 22 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On February 19, addressing the inaugural meeting of the organization, President Tokayev stated that the Board of Peace aligns with new realities and strengthens existing multilateral efforts.