    Kazakhstan pockets 4th medal at World U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

    08:33, 25 August 2025

    The Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestling team wrapped up its performance at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    On the final day of the tournament, two Kazakh wrestlers competed for bronze medals.

    Temirlan Turdakyn (87 kg) beat Azerbaijan’s Orkhan Hajiyev to claim third place.

    In the 63 kg weight category, Damir Ibrashov also fought for bronze but fell short against Russia’s Igor Punchenko.

    In total, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals at the World Championships: Dias Seitkaliyev (82 kg) won silver, while Arsen Zhuma (55 kg), Yussuf Ashrapov (72 kg), and Temirlan Turdakyn (87 kg) each secured bronze.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers have hauled five medals at the U20 World Championships.

