Arsen Zhuma sweeps bronze at U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships
09:03, 24 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Zhuma claimed bronze at the U20 Wrestling World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He secured third place in the 55 kg weight category by defeating Omur Yntymak Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the bronze medal bout.
