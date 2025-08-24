EN
    Arsen Zhuma sweeps bronze at U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships

    09:03, 24 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Zhuma claimed bronze at the U20 Wrestling World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    Arsen Zhuma sweeps bronze at U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships
    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    He secured third place in the 55 kg weight category by defeating Omur Yntymak Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the bronze medal bout.

    As reported earlier, Dias Seitkaliyev has captured a silver medal at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria.

    Wrestling Sport Bulgaria
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
