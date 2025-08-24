EN
    Kazakhstan adds 1 more medal to the tally at Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships

    12:15, 24 August 2025

    Kazakh wrestler Yussuf Ashrapov won the bronze medal at the U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan adds 1 more medal to the tally at Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In the bronze medal match in the 72 kg weight category, Ashrapov defeated Greek wrestler Arionas Kolitsopoulos 2-0.

    Earlier, Ashrapov was defeated 1-3 by Armenian Gaspar Terteryan, the eventual world champion, in the round of 16. He then bounced back in the repechage, overcoming Bulgarian Sergey Stoev 8-3 and Azerbaijani Seymur Gasimov 5-3.

    Ashrapov’s victory secured Kazakhstan’s third medal at the U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships. 

    As reported earlier, Dias Seitkaliyev has grabbed silver in the 82 kg category, and Arsen Zhuma has claimed bronze in the 55 kg division.

