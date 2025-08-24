Kazakhstan adds 1 more medal to the tally at Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships

In the bronze medal match in the 72 kg weight category, Ashrapov defeated Greek wrestler Arionas Kolitsopoulos 2-0.

Earlier, Ashrapov was defeated 1-3 by Armenian Gaspar Terteryan, the eventual world champion, in the round of 16. He then bounced back in the repechage, overcoming Bulgarian Sergey Stoev 8-3 and Azerbaijani Seymur Gasimov 5-3.

Ashrapov’s victory secured Kazakhstan’s third medal at the U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships.

As reported earlier, Dias Seitkaliyev has grabbed silver in the 82 kg category, and Arsen Zhuma has claimed bronze in the 55 kg division.