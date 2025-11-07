Kazakhstan partners with Oracle to advance cloud technologies

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan provided details of the memorandum, under which the parties plan to collaborate with Oracle to assess the feasibility of deploying Oracle solutions as a pilot AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan, conduct related testing, explore the phased development of cloud data centers, and implement pilot projects in applied artificial intelligence.

The cooperation may also involve Oracle providing advisory support for human capital development programs, including specialized training and certification, joint research projects, and the creation of an Oracle Competency Center in Kazakhstan.

The parties also plan to continue discussions on the regulatory and ethical aspects of AI development.

“Cooperation with Oracle will support the development of Kazakhstan’s national AI infrastructure and digital ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to driving technological innovation and building a strong foundation for the country’s digital economy,” said Zhaslan Madyiev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Allison O’Brien, Oracle’s Managing Director for Government Affairs, noted that Oracle looks forward to supporting Kazakhstan in implementing its national AI strategy and that its technologies and expertise would help accelerate digital transformation and foster innovation across various sectors of the economy.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to launch a Coursera-based digital learning platform.