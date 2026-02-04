Kazakhstan, Pakistan elevate ties to strategic partnership

Photo credit: Akorda

The following documents were signed in the presence of the Kazakh President and the Pakistani Prime Minister:

1. Memorandum of cooperation in the mining industry and geological sciences;

2. Memorandum of understanding on joint deployment of peacekeeping units as part of UN Missions;

3. Extradition Treaty;

4. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Pakistan;

Photo credit: Akorda

5. Agreement on transit trade between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of Pakistan;

6. Agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters;

7. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of Railways of Pakistan;

8. Agreement on cooperation in quarantine and phytosanitary protection;

9. Agreement on cooperation in veterinary;

10. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization;

Photo credit: Akorda

11. Memorandum of understanding in the field of healthcare;

12. Memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP);

13. Memorandum of understanding on climate change and environmental protection;

14. Memorandum of understanding between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan;

15. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the State Bank of Pakistan;

Photo credit: Akorda

16. Action plan for cooperation in cultural and humanitarian interaction for 2026-2027;

17. Memorandum of understanding in the field of digital assets between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Pakistan;

18. Memorandum of cooperation in information exchange and professional development between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Port of Karachi;

19. Memorandum of understanding in the field of logistics between Kazakhstan Railways and Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was announced 18 more documents had been signed as part of the state visit from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted attendance. Later, they had extended talks with the participation of the delegations of both countries.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan for a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.