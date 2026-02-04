Kazakhstan, Pakistan elevate ties to strategic partnership
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday signed a joint declaration establishing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The following documents were signed in the presence of the Kazakh President and the Pakistani Prime Minister:
1. Memorandum of cooperation in the mining industry and geological sciences;
2. Memorandum of understanding on joint deployment of peacekeeping units as part of UN Missions;
3. Extradition Treaty;
4. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Pakistan;
5. Agreement on transit trade between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of Pakistan;
6. Agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters;
7. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of Railways of Pakistan;
8. Agreement on cooperation in quarantine and phytosanitary protection;
9. Agreement on cooperation in veterinary;
10. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization;
11. Memorandum of understanding in the field of healthcare;
12. Memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP);
13. Memorandum of understanding on climate change and environmental protection;
14. Memorandum of understanding between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan;
15. Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the State Bank of Pakistan;
16. Action plan for cooperation in cultural and humanitarian interaction for 2026-2027;
17. Memorandum of understanding in the field of digital assets between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority of Pakistan;
18. Memorandum of cooperation in information exchange and professional development between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Port of Karachi;
19. Memorandum of understanding in the field of logistics between Kazakhstan Railways and Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation.
It was announced 18 more documents had been signed as part of the state visit from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted attendance. Later, they had extended talks with the participation of the delegations of both countries.
To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan for a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.
An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.