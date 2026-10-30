Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting bilateral trade

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains a friendly neighbor, brotherly nation, and key trade and economic partner for Kazakhstan.

"Thanks to joint efforts and the direct support of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, allied relations between our countries have reached a new level," Bektenov said. "We aim to fulfill all the objectives set by our heads of state. To boost trade further, we must develop cooperation in transport and transit, agriculture, and other economic sectors. For our part, we confirm our readiness to expand engagement across the full spectrum of bilateral relations."

During the meeting, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev welcomed Kazakhstan's ongoing domestic reforms. He also underscored the centuries-old historical, spiritual, and fraternal ties binding the two nations.

"In recent years, driven by the trusting relationship between our heads of state, bilateral cooperation has moved to a fundamentally new level. Last year's official visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed the allied nature of relations between our two countries. I am confident that your official visit today will further strengthen bilateral cooperation," Kasymaliev said.

Meeting in both restricted and expanded formats, the delegations discussed deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, agriculture, water resource management, transport and transit, space technology, aviation, digitalization, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties.

Following the talks, the sides signed the final protocol of the 14th Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council meeting. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreements to strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and ensure sustainable development across the broader region.

On Thursday, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit.

Bishkek hosted the II Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. Addressing the forum, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan reached $2.3 billion in 2025, up 33% year-on-year.