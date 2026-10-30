Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign 14 cooperation documents at interregional forum

The forum, titled “The Role of Regions in Developing Strategic Partnership,” is co-chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The following documents were signed in the field of interregional cooperation:

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the administration of East Kazakhstan region and the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region.

An Agreement on establishing twin-city relations and developing cooperation between the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region and the Issyk-Kul Lake resort area in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Almaty region and the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Kyzylorda region and the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Karaganda region and the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the adinistration of Zhetysu region and the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region.

An action plan for 2026–2030 to implement the Agreement on establishing twin-city relations between the administration of Almaty and Bishkek Mayor’s Office, signed on December 12, 1997.

A Memorandum on establishing twin-city relations between Turkistan and the city of Manas in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.

In the healthcare sector, the following agreement was signed:

An Agreement between the ministries of healthcare of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in cross-country procurement of medicines and medical devices.

The following documents were signed in the field of business cooperation:

A contract between Kazakhstan’s Dobrye Traditsii and Kyrgyzstan’s Prod Impex LLC for the supply of canned products.

A distribution agreement between Kazakhstan’s Dobrye Traditsii LLP and Kyrgyzstan’s Alaiku Organics LLC for the supply of traditional beverages.

A distribution agreement between Kazakhstan’s Satu Company LLP and Kyrgyzstan’s Alaiku Organics LLC for the supply of traditional beverages.

A cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Astana Motors and Kyrgyzstan’s Trust Technologies LLC (IVOX Group) to promote Kazakh-made commercial and special-purpose vehicles on the Kyrgyz market.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s GT OilService and Kyrgyzstan’s Tan Auto LLC to promote FerTurino motor oil on the Kyrgyz market.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Bishkek on an official visit.

The II Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum has kicked off at the Ala-Archa State Residence in Bishkek today.

Addressing the forum, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan reached $2.3 billion in 2025, up 33% year-on-year.