Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan trade reaches $2.3 billion in 2025

Bektenov is participating in the forum, titled “The Role of Regions in Developing Strategic Partnership,” as part of his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to the comprehensive development of allied relations with Kyrgyzstan.

“Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, we are consistently building a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan based on openness and constructive partnership with all countries. This approach creates favorable conditions for strengthening the economy, enhancing investment attractiveness, expanding international cooperation and creating the most favorable environment for business,” Bektenov said.

He expressed confidence that the forum would contribute significantly to achieving the goal set by the two countries’ leaders of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion.

The Prime Minister noted that Kyrgyzstan remained one of Kazakhstan’s important trading partners. Bilateral trade increased by a further 20% in the first eight months of 2026.

Since 2005, Kazakh companies have invested nearly $1.3 billion in Kyrgyzstan’s economy. Meanwhile, around 3,500 enterprises with Kyrgyz capital operate in Kazakhstan, while approximately 400 companies involving Kazakh capital operate in Kyrgyzstan, Bektenov said.

He added that the potential for investment cooperation between the two countries was much greater, with interregional cooperation playing a key role in expanding joint initiatives.

“Kazakhstan is interested in further implementing joint projects and increasing their number,” the Kazakh Prime Minister said.

As reported earlier, the II Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum kicked off in Bishkek.