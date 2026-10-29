Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov arrives in Kyrgyzstan on official visit

He was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the visit, the heads of government will hold talks. Bektenov and Kasymaliev will also attend the II Kyrgyz-Kazakh Interregional Cooperation Forum and chair the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

Earlier, it was reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan had doubled over the past five years, reaching $2.2 billion. The two governments are working to further increase bilateral trade.