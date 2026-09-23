Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold 3rd round of talks on Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project

Representatives from relevant government agencies of the three countries, including the ministries of energy, water resources, and foreign affairs, as well as other stakeholders attended the meeting, according to the press service of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation included Nurlan Aldamzharov, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Zhalgas Shogelbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control.

Representatives of the World Bank, which is providing technical support to the parties in preparing the draft intergovernmental agreement, participated in the negotiations as observers.

The sides held detailed discussions on key provisions of the draft agreement, including mechanisms for its joint implementation and management, financing and distribution of obligations, as well as future coordination.

Following the negotiations, the parties noted the progress made in addressing specific unresolved provisions of the draft agreement and agreed to continue efforts to settle the remaining issues based on mutual respect, consideration of each party's interests, and a commitment to developing mutually acceptable solutions.

For Kazakhstan, participation in the Kambar-Ata HPP-1 project is important from the viewpoint of strengthening regional cooperation in water resources and energy, enhancing the resilience of Central Asia's energy systems, and developing mechanisms for the efficient and mutually beneficial use of transboundary water resources.

Earlier, it was reported that the first round of negotiations on the draft intergovernmental agreement took place in Bishkek from March 31 to April 2, 2026, and the second meeting was held in Tashkent from April 28 to 30, 2026.