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    Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project

    13:52, 3 April 2026

    The first round of negotiations on the draft intergovernmental agreement on the Kambarata-1 HPP construction was held in Bishkek from March 31 to April 2, Kabar reports citing Energy Ministry.

    Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss Kambarata-1 HPP project
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Rysbekov, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov and Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Umid Mamadaminov headed the delegations. 

    Representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of the parties also participated in the negotiations.

    In addition, representatives of the World Bank confirmed their important role as a key strategic partner of the project and one of the main potential international financial creditors.

    It is worth noting that this large-scale energy project involves the HPP construction with a capacity of 1880 MW on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan. The project will be implemented within the framework of close cooperation between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    As stated previously, Kambarata-1 HPP to strengthen energy security in Central Asia.

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia Energy Construction World Bank
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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