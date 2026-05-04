Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan debate Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project

The project envisions a plant with 1,880 MW output, strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy independence and enhancing regional energy stability.

Economic impact: Officials emphasized the project’s mutual economic benefits and its role in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Delegations reviewed all sections of the draft agreement, exchanged views on unresolved provisions, and set the agenda for upcoming talks.

The HPP is considered a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan’s green energy development.

The World Bank joined as an observer, underscoring the importance of global partnership.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive dialogue and agreed to continue joint work toward finalizing the agreement.

The first round of negotiations on the draft intergovernmental agreement on the Kambarata-1 HPP construction was held in Bishkek from March 31 to April 2.