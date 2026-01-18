OpenAI to launch ads in ChatGPT

According to the company, advertising will initially be tested only for Free and Go adult users in the United States. The ads are not live externally at this stage. OpenAI emphasized that paid subscriptions, including Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu, will remain completely ad-free.

OpenAI clarified that advertisements will not affect how ChatGPT generates responses.

“Ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you. Responses are based on what is most helpful to the user, while ads are shown separately and clearly labeled,” the company said.

In addition, OpenAI stated that conversations with ChatGPT will not be shared with advertisers and user data will not be sold. If a user chooses to interact with an advertiser through an ad, only the messages sent directly to that advertiser will be visible to them.

Users will also have control over their advertising experience. OpenAI said it will allow users to manage ad personalization, clear data used for ads, and choose ad-free options through paid tiers.

Earlier, it was reported that ChatGPT has been expanding its functionality beyond a conversational tool by introducing in-app integrations with third-party services.